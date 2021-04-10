Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

