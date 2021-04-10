Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.62 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,042,101 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.44.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

