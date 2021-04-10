Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).

MRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

