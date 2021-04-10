Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197 ($2.57).
MRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of MRW stock opened at GBX 182.70 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.68.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
