WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 467.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $176.21 million and $9.71 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 428.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

