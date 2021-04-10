Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 197.6% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $117,699.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,649.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.27 or 0.03564583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.12 or 0.00410933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.17 or 0.01138592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00483612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00453493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.74 or 0.00343242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00033508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003540 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

