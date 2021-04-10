Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $710.19

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.19 ($9.28) and traded as high as GBX 835 ($10.91). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 806 ($10.53), with a volume of 106,714 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 786.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 710.19.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

