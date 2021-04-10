Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.01 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $23,637.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0845 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

