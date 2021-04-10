Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches One Day Volume of $2,011.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00009187 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $363,159.87 and $2,011.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

