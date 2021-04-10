Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.74 billion and $142.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $59,853.94 or 0.99833056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005508 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 145,951 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.