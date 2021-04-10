Wrapped BNB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $452.55 or 0.00758680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00294249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00743957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.03 or 0.99299467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,464,156 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

