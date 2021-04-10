Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.84 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $98.23 million and $14.84 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $58.57 or 0.00096702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

