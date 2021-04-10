Wrapped Origin Axie (WOA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,413.00

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be bought for $2,839.73 or 0.04707836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded down 0% against the dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market capitalization of $644,618.00 and $12,413.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

