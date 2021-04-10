Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.99. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Macau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.