X-CASH Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and $36,634.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 72.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003380 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,560,924,031 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.