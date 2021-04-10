Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.32

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $14.91 million and $21,707.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 55,306,581 coins and its circulating supply is 46,164,454 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.