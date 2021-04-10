xBTC Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $41,035.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 8,949,460 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,015 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

