Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $67.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

