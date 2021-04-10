Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Hits $26.90 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $26.90 million and $4.70 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00294249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00743957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.03 or 0.99299467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.55 or 0.00758680 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

