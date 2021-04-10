Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to announce sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $542.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $866.58 million, with estimates ranging from $774.66 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.