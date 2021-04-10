Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.28% of Xerox worth $58,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

