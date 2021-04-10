Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

OTCMKTS:XIACF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 9,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.