XinFin Network (XDC) Trading Up 55.4% Over Last Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $908.78 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $762.19 or 0.01299992 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,657,863,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,257,863,884 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

