XMON Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $1,617.40 or 0.02678849 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $422,169.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00298502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00751624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,871.77 or 0.99163669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00714598 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

