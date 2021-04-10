XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,730.55

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,730.55 ($61.80) and traded as high as GBX 4,859.75 ($63.49). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,770 ($62.32), with a volume of 16,692 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £936.92 million and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,054 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,730.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

