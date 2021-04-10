XSGD (XSGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.07 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $32.07 million and $206,739.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00300256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.77 or 0.00752224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.41 or 0.99985627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.00 or 0.00774535 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,778,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

