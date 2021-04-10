Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,402.63

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Xuez has a total market cap of $115,402.63 and approximately $81,639.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,002,700 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,267 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

