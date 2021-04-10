Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00330580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00200729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006385 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,010,125 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

