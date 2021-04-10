Ycash Trading Down 4.6% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00330580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00200729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006385 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,010,125 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

