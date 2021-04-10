Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Achieves $2.87 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $10,450.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00375935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00213905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00128533 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005980 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,012,250 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

