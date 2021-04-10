Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$12.32. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.19, with a volume of 424 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

