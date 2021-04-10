YF Link Market Cap Tops $13.00 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $252.40 or 0.00418666 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $912,090.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.