Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.