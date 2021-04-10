Yield Protocol Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $1.16 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00053038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00609798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.