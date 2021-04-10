Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

