yOUcash 1-Day Volume Tops $39,620.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $90.50 million and $39,620.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.64 or 0.00610675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00032159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037387 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash's total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,791,259,626 coins. yOUcash's official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

