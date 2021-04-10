yOUcash (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,630.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. yOUcash has a market cap of $77.38 million and $33,630.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.77 or 0.00615022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00030572 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,780,200,649 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

