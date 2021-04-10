YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

