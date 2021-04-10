Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 424,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

