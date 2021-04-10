Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $44.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.13 million and the highest is $44.38 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.64 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CLVS stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 325,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

