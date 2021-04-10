Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to Announce -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.82). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 137,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 131,597 shares during the last quarter.

CNST opened at $22.50 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.