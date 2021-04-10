Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

