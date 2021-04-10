Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce sales of $126.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $502.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in First Merchants by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

