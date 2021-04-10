Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $93.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.36 million and the highest is $96.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $70.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $431.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $434.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.71 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $168.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $173.52.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $7,651,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

