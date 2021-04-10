Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after acquiring an additional 167,859 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

