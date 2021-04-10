Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

