Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$4.55 EPS

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($4.22). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

RCL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 2,348,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,872 in the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

