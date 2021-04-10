Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.92. Sunoco posted earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

SUN stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

