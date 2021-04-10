Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

TPX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 2,042,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,352. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

