Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 341,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

