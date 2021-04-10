Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to post earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Trinseo posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 642.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders sold a total of 84,844 shares of company stock worth $5,448,767 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.